19-Year-Old Becomes Youngest Indian Model To Walk For Chanel: Meet Bhoomika Yadav From Raipur

Bhoomika Yadav for Chanel | Instagram

At just 19, Bhoomika Yadav rewrote the rules of the global fashion game, and the internet can't get enough of it. From being spotted on the streets of Raipur to walking for one of the world’s most prestigious luxury houses, her journey feels nothing short of inspiring. And in an industry often criticised for its narrow beauty standards, Bhoomika's rise is striking a powerful chord.

Who is Bhoomika Yadav?

Hailing from Raipur with roots in Bihar, Bhoomika, now 20, was born on January 27, 2006. Her entry into fashion didn't follow the typical big-city route, but something like that, she didn't see it coming.

According to her agency, Ninja Model Management, she was discovered in her hometown, far removed from traditional fashion capitals, and quickly caught the attention of international scouts. What followed was a rapid rise that saw her step onto the global runway for Chanel, making her one of the youngest Indian models to achieve this milestone.

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Her presence on the runway isn’t just about fashion; it’s also about representation. With her striking features and deeper skin tone, Bhoomika challenges long-standing beauty norms in India, where fairness has often been unfairly idealised. Her growing popularity has sparked conversations online about inclusivity and what "real" Indian beauty looks like.

From Raipur to Paris

Now based in Paris, Bhoomika has already walked for Chanel multiple times and collaborated with global platforms like Vogue. Despite her fast-paced international career spanning France, India, and the UK, she remains refreshingly grounded.

Those who know her describe her as someone who stays away from the competitive noise of the industry. Instead, she focuses on her work and personal growth, carrying a quiet confidence that sets her apart. Her simplicity, even down to her love for comfort food like dal chawal, has only made her more relatable to fans.