Disha Patani To Ananya Panday: 5 Hottest Bollywood Showstoppers At Lakmé Fashion Week 2026!

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | March 23, 2026
India's iconic Lakmé Fashion Week 2026, in partnership with FDCI, may be over, but its most jaw-dropping runway moments are still the talk of the town
While several stars made headlines, it was these showstoppers who truly turned the heat up on the runway with their bold, fashion-forward looks:
Disha Patani was easily one of the most talked-about names this season. Walking for Indriya x Amit Aggarwal, she stunned in a daring lehenga and risqué blouse
Alaya F brought a fresh, Gen-Z edge to the runway for Max Fashion in a vibrant orange bralette layered under a cropped tee, paired with edgy bootcut denims
Serving modern chic, Ananya Panday turned showstopper for Rahul Mishra in a structured shirt, pleated mini skirt, and tailored blazer combo that gave off strong “boss meets runway” vibes
Shanaya Kapoor delivered a full-on cocktail glam moment for Ritika Mirchandani in a black and silver outfit, featuring a thigh-high slit skirt and plunging blouse
Among the young faces, Nimrat Kaur brought understated drama to the runway for Jajaabor in a gold Jamdani-inspired corset, paired with a deconstructed jacket and draped skirt