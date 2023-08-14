Independence Day 2023: Best Wishes, Quotes, Messages To Mark India's 77th Independence Day

India is all set to celebrate its 77th Independence Day tomorrow. The country witnesses a huge celebration of independence with tricolour flag hoisting, parades, and cultural functions across the country.

Each year, during Independence Day, individuals commemorate the essence of patriotism through engagement in rallies, coordination of activities, and embellishment of schools, workplaces, and communal areas with the tricolor motif. Countless individuals also observe the occasion by disseminating sincere messages, greetings, videos, and songs on various social media platforms.

Happy Independence Day to all Indians!

Here are some wishes, messages, greetings, and patriotic quotes to share with your friends and family to invoke a feeling of gratitude for our nation.

Quotes

"At the stroke of the midnight hour, when the world sleeps, India will awake to life and freedom." - Jawaharlal Nehru.

"Sarfaroshi ki tamanna ab hamare dil me hai, dekhna hai, zor kitna baazu-e-qaatil me hai." - Ramprasad Bismil.

"Swaraj is my birthright, and I shall have it." - Bal Gangadhar Tilak.

"It is easy to kill individuals, but you cannot kill the ideas. Great empires crumbled, while the ideas survived." – Bhagat Singh.

"I measure the progress of a community by the degree of progress which women have achieved." - DR BR Ambedkar.

Wishes

Freedom is a precious gift. Let's cherish and preserve it. Happy Independence Day!

Happy Independence Day to all fellow Indians. Let's work together to build a brighter future for our country.

Sending you warm wishes on the 77th Independence Day of India. Jai Hind!

Happy Independence Day! Let's remember the sacrifices of our freedom fighters and strive to make India even better.

May the tricolour always fly high and fill our hearts with pride. Happy Independence Day!

