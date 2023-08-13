Blast From The Past: How Newspapers Covered India's Independence On August 15,1947; In Pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 13, 2023
At the stroke of midnight on August 15, 1947, India became an independent nation, and this monumental day was covered by Free Press Journal with a special 'Independence Number'. This year as India is all set to celebrate its 77th Independence Day, let us look back on how 15th August 1947 was covered by various newspapers across India and the world
FPJ archives
The New York Times, the popular American newspaper broke the news of India's Independence with a headline that said, "Two Indian Nations Emerge On World Scene"
Twitter/TheNewYorkTimes
The Hindustan Times had a front page that ran a headline that said, "India Independent: British Rule Ends". The newspaper also talks about the Constituent Assembly, Mountbatten's appointment as Governor General and more
The Daily Telegraph, a popular British newspaper reported with a headline that said,"India Is Now Two Dominos". The newspaper also wrote about the Power of Transfer at midnight, and a unique piece on Indians praise Britain
The Times Of India, prominently featured a banner commemorating the 'Birth Of India's Freedom'. The front page also had subheadings from Jawaharlal Nehru's iconic 'Tryst With Destiny' address, Lord Mountbatten's trip to Pakistan, the establishment of a fresh cabinet led by Nehru and much more
The Washington Post, the popular American newspaper carried a news of India's Independence with a headline that said,"India Achieves Sovereignty Amid Scenes Of Wild Rejoicing"
The Manchester Guardian, a news daily from UK, reported India's Independence Day with a headline that said,"Farewell and Hail-End of the Indian Empire: Birth of Two Dominions." The popular British Daily depicted the contrasting picture of the moment, with their cover story
Guardian.com
The Hindu, another popular news daily had carried the front page headline that said, "Free India Is Born." It also reported the First President of India, Dr Rajendra Prasad's assurance to minorities
TheHindu
The Statesman, another daly in India dedicated an entire page to India's freedom with a headline that said,"Two Dominions Are Born- Political Freedom For One-Fifth Of The Human Race"
Thanks For Reading!