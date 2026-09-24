Imtiaz Ali’s Daughter Ida Ali Stuns In Hand-Embroidered Chikankari Saree Gown For Engagement With Long-Time Boyfriend Krish Agrawal |

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali’s daughter Ida Ali recently got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Krish Agrawal in an intimate ceremony. Imtiaz shared a heartwarming glimpse of the occasion on Instagram, showing the couple exchanging rings as he sought blessings for the newly engaged pair. For their special day, Ida and Krish turned to contemporary couture while keeping their looks elegant and understated.

Ida looked radiant in a soft pastel saree gown featuring a beautifully structured corseted silhouette. The ensemble was crafted with single-taar hand-embroidered chikankari, bringing delicate texture and intricate craftsmanship to the romantic look. The traditional embroidery was incorporated into a modern gown-inspired design, creating a seamless blend of classic Indian detailing and contemporary fashion.

TAKE A LOOK:

Read Also Karishma Tanna Redefines New-Mom Glam In A Handcrafted Kalamkari Saree For Festive Look

Adding to the elegance was an intricately embroidered lace drape that flowed gracefully over the outfit. The delicate tonal detailing kept the look refined without making it appear overly embellished. Ida completed the ensemble with minimal jewellery and soft, natural styling, allowing the intricate craftsmanship of her outfit to remain the highlight. Her loose, side-parted hair further complemented the feminine and graceful aesthetic.

Krish, meanwhile, opted for a sharply tailored ensemble in black. He wore a long crepe jacket with tailored trousers, with the jacket featuring moulded cording along its curved neckline. Metallic buttons and a pre-draped pocket square added subtle detailing to his otherwise sleek look.

Together, Ida and Krish's engagement ensembles reflected a sophisticated balance of traditional craftsmanship and modern couture, perfectly suited to their intimate celebration.