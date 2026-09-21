Nita Ambani Stuns In Beige-Gold Silk Saree And Showstopping Diamond Necklace Alongside Mukesh Ambani At Family Celebration |

Nita Ambani made a striking style statement at a recent family celebration, opting for a timeless combination of beige, gold and diamonds. Twinning with husband Mukesh Ambani in traditional beige-and-gold ensembles, Nita exuded understated grandeur, with her saree and statement jewellery doing most of the talking.

For the occasion, Nita chose an exquisite beige silk saree featuring intricate golden embroidery spread across the fabric. The muted base allowed the elaborate craftsmanship to shine, while broad embellished borders added structure and richness to the drape. Delicate floral handwork and lace detailing further enhanced the saree, giving the traditional silhouette a luxurious finish.

She draped the saree in a classic style, letting the heavily worked pallu fall gracefully over her shoulder. The elegant drape ensured that the detailed embroidery remained the focal point while lending the entire look a regal appeal.

Nita paired the saree with an equally elaborate gold-embroidered blouse. Crafted on a sheer net-like base, the blouse featured intricate jaali-inspired embroidery that created a delicate contrast against the rich silk of the saree. Its scoop neckline, fitted silhouette and cropped length added a contemporary edge to the otherwise traditional ensemble.

However, it was her spectacular diamond necklace that truly elevated the look. The statement piece featured layers of intricate diamond detailing surrounding an imposing central pendant. The oversized diamond at its centre became an instant focal point, adding a dazzling touch to the soft-toned ensemble.

Keeping the rest of her styling refined, Nita opted for winged eyeliner, kohl-rimmed eyes, defined brows and mascara-coated lashes. A glossy pink lip, softly flushed cheeks and a delicate bindi completed her beauty look.