Karishma Tanna Redefines New-Mom Glam In A Handcrafted Kalamkari Saree For Festive Look

By: Rutunjay D | September 22, 2026

Karishma Tanna radiates undeniable post-maternity elegance in a handcrafted magenta-pink Bandhani saree by SS by Seema Singh, seamlessly blending traditional textile art with modern charm.

The saree features classic white tie-dye polka-like Bandhani dots scattered across a vibrant silk drape, giving the ensemble a playful yet rooted aesthetic.

Elevating the drape is an exquisite Kalamkari-inspired hand-painted border in muted beige, soft teal, and mustard tones, framing the vibrant pink base with intricate artisanal artwork.

She pairs the saree with a matching beige-and-teal Kalamkari printed elbow-length sleeve blouse, adding a sophisticated multi-craft contrast to the look.

Embracing a boho-chic traditional vibe, she accents her look with stacked oxidized silver bangles and a sleek metallic cuff bracelet.

Her dark hair is styled in loose, voluminous curtain-bang waves with a side part that gracefully frame her face and fall softly over her shoulders.

Her makeup features a radiant matte base, defined filled brows, kohl-rimmed eyes, soft smokey brown eyeshadow, and a flattering mauve-berry lip color.

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