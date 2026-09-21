Nayanthara Delivers Tropical Elegance In A Tiered Sundress On Her Luxurious Maldives Getaway

By: Rutunjay D | September 21, 2026
Nayanthara effortlessly redefined tropical luxury during her recent Maldives getaway, soaking in the sun-drenched beauty of the Maldives in pure style.
The Lady Superstar opted for an airy, pastel yellow sundress featuring delicate spaghetti straps and a soft, flattering neckline, perfectly capturing the essence of island ease.
Adding a touch of effortless playfulness, the mini dress highlights asymmetric tiered ruffled hemline details that catch the gentle ocean breeze as she walks along the shore.
She layered her look with a lightweight matching yellow cardigan draped casually over her shoulders, striking a seamless balance between sun-ready and breezy relaxation.
With her brown hair styled in effortless, windswept waves and left flowing naturally down her back, she exuded an unbothered, sun-kissed aesthetic.
Elevating her beachside chic, she paired the outfit with vintage-inspired oval sunglasses that framed her face with understated, golden-hour elegance.