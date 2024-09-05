Impact of Finding a Match on Matrimonial Sites on a Couple's Life After Marriage |

New Delhi [India] 3 September: In the 21st century, the digital age has made it common to rely on gadgets for almost everything, including finding a life partner online. Matchmaking has evolved from traditional marriage brokers to matrimonial and dating sites. With the ease of searching for a suitable life partner on matrimonial apps, there is no sign of this trend slowing down anytime soon. The foundation of a marriage is often shaped by the journey of how the couple was brought together; the matchmaking process can influence the strength, understanding, and harmony in their life after marriage. Before discussing the impact of matchmaking through matrimonial sites on a couple's life post-marriage, it is important to understand the differences between these matchmaking processes and how one may be superior to the other.

Difference Between Matchmaking Through Friends/Relatives and Matrimonial Sites

When you find a life partner through friends or relatives, you have the benefit of a mediator who can negotiate terms between families. This mediator is also expected to coordinate with both families, from the initial introduction to communicating proposals and discussing marriage rituals and formalities, all the way to the wedding.

Difference Between Matrimonial Sites and Marriage Brokers

Marriage brokers play a similar role to friends or relatives, but with a "price." They may charge different fees based on their reputation, but it is wise not to fully trust marriage brokers. They often intervene more between the two parties than matrimonial sites to ensure their fees are paid before and after the marriage. It’s better to interact directly with the family of a potential match after getting initial details from marriage brokers.

Difference Between Matchmaking Through Dating Sites and Matrimonial Sites

Dating sites are a new generation of matchmaking platforms, but the purpose varies depending on the profile. Some users might use dating sites for a live-in relationship or simply for friendship. Few urban boys and girls might register on dating sites for marriage. In India, there are fewer chances of someone preferring a dating site for marriage over a matrimonial site.

Since arranged marriages are common in India, with parents likely to intervene, the chances are low that someone would choose a dating service over a matrimonial site for marriage.

Do Matrimonial Sites Offer Benefits Over Traditional Matchmaking or Dating Sites?

Matrimonial sites offer both privacy and a lack of privacy. When you or your parents decide to find a life partner through matrimonial sites, you are not announcing it to your friends, relatives, or social circles. Some families prefer to keep their match-searching private to avoid unnecessary attention. Others may not care much about privacy in matchmaking. It’s up to the individual to decide whether to keep the match discovery stage private. In this way, matrimonial sites can offer a private matchmaking process.

However, matchmaking is not entirely private. When you create a profile on a matrimonial site, you provide various information such as your name, surname, display picture, and other details. Since the entire world can view your profile, once it is made public, there is a chance that your friends or relatives will discover your profile, which may not sit well with those who prefer privacy. Another benefit of matrimonial sites is that they provide a large database of profiles to choose from. Whether all profiles are genuine or not is another aspect, but they do offer options to search by education, job, family details, and more. Matrimonial sites may also give you additional time to date your life partner, given the online approach and the various ways to interact with your match.

What Are the Drawbacks of Matrimonial Sites Compared to Traditional Matchmaking?

While matrimonial sites provide personalized services through a professional, who is typically their employee, this professional mediates like a business, without any emotional connection to either family. This "mediator" factor is missing in matrimonial sites. Moreover, matrimonial sites may not cater to all sections of society. People who are not educated may find it difficult to enrol their profiles or may struggle with the browsing options. Matrimonial sites need to penetrate more into uneducated classes or find ways to reach every household. Although a significant portion of the Indian population has learned to use YouTube and other social media apps, they still need more knowledge and skills in using search options to discover their life partner on matrimonial sites and apps.

Some matrimonial sites charge exorbitant fees, while others offer reasonable membership rates. Comparing the matchmaking fees of matrimonial sites versus marriage bureaus is debatable, as it ultimately depends on how you choose to find your life partner.

How Does Society and Friends View Finding a Match Through Matrimonial Sites?

Rather than worrying about how others perceive your matchmaking choice, it is better to select the option that suits your convenience. Evaluate the benefits of matchmaking through friends, marriage brokers, and matrimonial sites as discussed above. Society or friends may not care how you found your life partner, as long as you find one.

What Are the Post-Marriage Issues with Matchmaking Through Matrimonial Sites?

Expectation Mismatch in Marriages Made Through Matrimonial Sites

There are often higher expectations from a life partner found through matrimonial sites. This is because you have selected your partner from a large database of profiles after evaluating their personal attributes and family background. Since there are more opportunities to date a life partner before marriage, expectations may increase more than in the traditional way of finding a partner, which involves your family more in matchmaking. Of course, dating a life partner has its benefits for understanding them better, but that doesn't eliminate the expectations from your life partner.Missing the Friendly "Mediator"

In case of an expectations mismatch, if an issue cannot be resolved between a couple, parents generally get involved to help solve the issue. In extreme cases, a family mediator might intervene to help the couple reconcile. Matrimonial sites lack this "mediator" who can help bring the couple back into harmony. This is an important aspect to consider when using matrimonial sites.

Missing "Bonds"

When you find a match through relatives, there is a chance of a more connected or distant relationship between the matchmaking families. Typically, you find your match from a family unknown to you if found through matrimonial sites. It takes more time for two families connected through matrimonial sites to understand each other. In cases where the families understand and adjust to each other, this is fine, but these bonds play an important role in helping the couple reconnect after resolving issues.

How to Avoid Post-Marriage Issues in Matchmaking Through Matrimonial Sites

While expectation mismatches, missing mediators, and missing bonds can happen with matrimonial sites, they are not difficult to avoid or fix post-marriage.

Giving enough time before finalizing a match is the best way to avoid these issues. When you allow sufficient time to understand the other family or your match, there is a lower chance that you will need a mediator since you may have established the necessary bond to discuss issues. You may also not need a mediator to get involved in solving a family problem.

It is advised to evaluate a profile for 3 to 6 months before considering them for a marriage. Additionally, use the "dating" opportunity on matrimonial sites to better understand your life partner before committing.

What Is the Success Rate of Marriages Made Through Matrimonial Sites vs. Conventional Matchmaking?

There is no definitive data on the success rate of marriages made through matrimonial sites versus conventional matchmaking. The success rate likely depends on various factors, including how couples handle post-marriage challenges and their overall compatibility.

Conclusion

In summary, we discussed how matrimonial sites differ from other matchmaking tools, their drawbacks and benefits, post-marriage issues if a life partner is found through matrimonial sites, and how to avoid issues after marriage.