Sharvari Wagh’s ₹25,000 Goldfish Bag Proves Quirky Accessories Are The New Cool

By: Rahul M | December 26, 2025
Sharvari Wagh let her quirky goldfish bag steal the spotlight, proving that a single standout accessory can elevate even the simplest outfit
She paired a sleek white bralette-style top with a micro skirt, keeping it minimal yet statement
Designed by Kate Barton, the statement piece featured a fishbowl-inspired structure with a goldfish motif, making it equal parts art and fashion
Priced at around ₹25,000, the bag blends high-fashion craftsmanship with a fun, unexpected twist
With this look Sharvari clearly proved quirky accessories is new statement and a upcoming trend set to rule in 2026
Her makeup stayed fresh and effortless with flushed cheeks, nude eyes and natural lips
She left her hair in loose, slightly messy curls with a middle part
