'I'm Not The One He Cheated With': Houston Model Marissa Springer REACTS To Viral Kissing Video With Desmond Scott Amid Kristy Sarah Divorce Controversy

What started as a blurry bar clip has now turned into a full-blown internet storm. After being identified as the woman seen kissing Desmond Scott in a viral video, Houston model Marissa Springer has finally broken her silence. Amid his messy divorce from Kristy Sarah, Springer is setting the record straight, insisting she isn’t the woman he cheated with.

Springer reacts to viral moment with Desmond

In the video posted on Instagram on January 19, 2026, Springer shared details inside the viral kissing moment, explaining, "I'm gonna say this one time and one time only: I'm not the one he cheated with," adding, "Everyone involved in this situation knows that it's not me. And let's clear the air right now; I'm definitely not transgender. I have always been a girl; I was born a girl. I am a girl; I'm just a girl. I love being a girl. No offence to the transgenders."

Check out the video below:

She continued, "Why are you guys calling a clearly straight man 'gay' as an insult? I thought we didn't do it in 2026. I did not call TMZ on myself; all the information released about me is public information, and it's listed on my Instagram. They reached out to me the day they were gonna release, saying they confirmed who I was and if I wanted to add anything or make a statement, which is when I told them I did not know who he was prior and we barely met that night. I'm pretty sure when you meet someone at a club, you don't interrogate them about who or what their social media status is, and obviously, many drinks in, the vibes were there, as you can tell."

She also confirmed that Desmond and Kristy are divorced and the intimate moment took place when both were single.

Talking about her personal life, Springer clarified, "I don't have kids, I don't cook, I don't really watch family content, and I'm not on that side of TikTok. Also, there are so many fake accounts in my name right now and whole fake relationships. I don't have a boyfriend. This is my only TikTok account. I have seen so many TikTok stories saying that I asked him to buy me a bottle, which is insane work; I would never do that. I'm gonna get hate regardless of if I post a video or not, but I just wanted to clear my name because, again, I'm not the woman he cheated with."

The model concluded with, "The moral of the story is nobody knows what goes on behind closed doors, and you should never reach a point where you receive death threats to you or your family."

What is the viral video?

Springer's reaction comes after a now-viral TMZ clip that showed Desmond sharing an intimate moment with her at a Houston bar. Reportedly filmed on January 11, 2026, the footage captured Springer sitting on Desmond’s lap as the two kissed and cuddled, seemingly unconcerned about being recorded.

Sources quoted by TMZ claimed the pair had met same night through a mutual friend and felt an "instant spark" before spending the evening drinking together.

Check out the viral clip below:

The timing of the clip made matters even messier. It surfaced just one day after reports confirmed that internet sensation Kristy Sarah had filed for divorce in Harris County, Texas. Court documents obtained by TMZ revealed that Kristy cited infidelity and stated that reconciliation was not possible.

Who is Marissa Springer?

Marissa Springer is a 24-year-old Houston-based model and influencer. She is also a graduate student pursuing a master’s degree in business at the University of Houston’s Bauer Graduate & Professional Programs and holds a bachelor’s degree in marketing and management. Beyond academics, Springer has steadily built a career in fashion, beauty, and digital content.

Kristy and Desmond divorce row

Kristy reportedly filed for divorce on December 30, 2025, after more than 11 years of marriage, stating "cheating" as the reason. The former couple share two sons, Vance and Westin. Following the divorce reports, Desmond briefly addressed the situation via an Instagram Story on January 11, offering a public apology.

"Kristy is the mother of my children, and that will always come first. I remain fully committed to being an active, present, and loving parent to our boys, as I have always been,” he wrote.

Check out the full statement below:

Scott is now active on social media

Amid the controversy, On Sunday, January 18, Desmond returned to Instagram with a low-key kitchen video, marking his first appearance since the scandal broke.

In the clip, he is seen calmly organising kitchen items inside what appears to be a new home, giving fans the impression that he is attempting a fresh start. Keeping things subtle, he captioned the post, "Back in the kitchen this week."

However, Desmond has not directly commented on the viral kissing video or on Springer’s identification.