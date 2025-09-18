'I'm A Secure, Confident Person & Designer. I Don't Need Showstoppers': Saisha Shinde On GICW Collection Inspired By 'Khoon Bhari Maang'

Fashion designer Saisha Shinde |

Whenever fashion designer Saisha Shinde does a show, her inspiration definitely comes from a Hindi film she watched in her early teens.

"For a person from the LGBTQIA community, Rekha from Khoon Bhari Maang was this goddess who appeared on the screen with as much make-up as possible; there was something on her hair, something on her hand," says Saisha, who candidly reveals that the actress is an inspiring force in her life.

"I have been dying to do a collection that takes inspiration from Rekha's Khoon Bhari Maang. Of course, in that film, everything was from the 80s. So, I couldn't directly take inspiration from the movie, but the references are there in my fashion show, 'The Oracle Of The Future'. The fashion show is part of Global India Couture Week's sixth edition, which takes places from September 18 to September 21 at Mumbai's Nesco Exhibition Centre.

Rekha's transition in the second half of Khoon Bhari Maang has inspired the fashion designer, and that is a very important aspect of her collection.

"In the film, you'll see Rekha wearing powerful suits, hooded shrugs, metallic colours, leather, and all of these elements are there throughout my show. The last look of the collection, which model Deepti Gujral is wearing, is inspired by the red outfit in which Rekha makes her entry post her transition. That's my finale look."

Having been in the fashion industry for the last 20 years, fittings and rehearsals for Saisha are about fun now. "I have known several of these models for years. For me, it is not about stress as much as it is about enjoying the process."

One of the most basic things Saisha looks for during the fittings is to see how the model is feeling. "If the model is loving what she is wearing, I know that outfit is going to sell. The girls love this collection, and I know I have done a good job."

Does this collection resonate with Saisha's personal journey in some way? "Since I transitioned, everything I do is going to be a part of my transformation. As Saisha, my focus on the hard and the soft, the male and the female, is all intertwined.

"In Khoon Bhari Maang, Rekha's character is about the woman who transitions and becomes the best version of herself, and you will see that in my collection -- in the softness of the fabric and the hardness of the construction."

Saisha takes pride in being a 'limited edition'. "I personally feel we are all raw, unique editions of ourselves. There is just one of us. My brand ethos is such that each outfit has value for the person wearing it. I do a lot of custom pieces and try not to repeat the style more than once."

Saisha has been a strong advocate for not having celebrity showstoppers because it takes away from one of the most important people in the fashion industry, the models, who are highly underrated and should be given their due credit.

"Honestly, if designers are confident of their work, they don't need to rely on a showstopper to elevate their collection.

"I am a secure, confident person and designer. I don't need a showstopper. The celebs can come for the front row and wear my outfits for red carpets. But, as far as fashion shows are concerned, no one can do a job the way our models can do it," she says.

Saisha feels that fashion is highly underrated among the general population. "They don't understand how powerful it can be. A simple example would be when a woman wants to step out of the house and feel powerful, even a simple red lipstick will do the trick.

"After I have transitioned, I have understood that power more because it gives me a lot more confidence. I definitely feel people should understand what their signature style is and flaunt it. It will do you wonders."

The designer doesn't believe in trends because she wears what she wants, when she wants. "I really hope that becomes a trend. No one should judge someone for what they wear. On social media today, there are a lot of loud, unwanted critics just negatively critiquing everyone, without even trying to fit in the shoes of the person."

When quizzed about the biggest trendsetters of 2025, Saisha says she'd rather give credit to the stylist rather than the star. "Whoever gets to work with Shaleena Nathani or Anaita Shroff Adajania ends up looking amazing. By that logic, I feel that Deepika Padukone and Tamanna Bhatia are absolutely well-dressed. They are breaking fashion barriers."

As for an Indian celeb who has the best wardrobe, it has to be Waheeda Rehman. "I like a lot of the yesteryear actresses who turn up in their sarees, which are heirloom pieces. Waheeda Rehman's wardrobe is something I would love to steal. She looks phenomenal even today. Even the late Sridevi. She was so iconic."

For people who have been told they don't deserve joy or beauty, Saisha wants them to take a look at her. "I have been told there is definitely going to be someone who is not going to like what I do or who I am. But our days are numbered. Life is unpredictable. What matters is how you live today and not what your critics say. Live your fullest without judging or trolling people."

Mark your calendars for the sixth edition of Global India Couture Week (GICW).

When: September 18 to 21, 2025

Where: Nesco Exhibition Centre, Gate No. 1, Hall No. 5, Goregaon, Mumbai

Check more show timings and date on their Instagram page. Click here for the link.