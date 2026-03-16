Ibrahim Ali Khan, Pratibha Ranta Walk Hand-In-Hand On The Ramp At Mumbai Fashion Show In Ethnic Couture - WATCH

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Pratibha Ranta walks a ramp in Mumbai | Image Courtesy: FPJ

Gen-Z stars Ibrahim Ali Khan and Pratibha Ranta turned heads as they took over the runway at a glamorous fashion evening in Mumbai. The duo walked for fashion label ITRH, founded by designers Mohit Rai and Ridhi Bansal, during the Caring With Style 2026 event organised with the Cancer Patients Aid Association.

While Pratibha opened the show in a vibrant lehenga, Ibrahim later joined her on stage, and the two ended the segment walking hand-in-hand, adding a charming moment to the couture showcase.

Take a look:

Pratibha Ranta’s colourful lehenga look

Pratibha brought drama and colour to the runway as she opened the show in a striking multi-hued lehenga. The ensemble featured panels in bold shades of red, green and purple, intricately decorated with traditional zardozi embroidery. A broad gold-embroidered border along the hemline added a regal finish, highlighting the craftsmanship of the garment.

The Laapataa Ladies' fame paired the lehenga with a deep purple blouse that was adorned with the same intricate gold zardozi detailing. The blouse featured a bold backless design and a plunging neckline, adding a contemporary edge to the otherwise traditional outfit.

Pratibha elevated the look further with dual dupattas, showcasing one mirror-embellished jaali dupatta attached to the blouse and another rich purple drape styled elegantly over the shoulder.

For accessories, she opted for a classic choker necklace and a statement ethnic ring. Her beauty look included glowing, dewy skin, softly blushed cheeks, shimmering nude eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes and glossy nude lips. Her hair was styled in centre-parted loose waves, giving the entire look a romantic finish.

Ibrahim Ali Khan’s regal menswear moment

After sometime, Ibrahim took to the runway in a sophisticated three-piece ethnic ensemble in a striking shade of green. The ethnic couture came with a plain buttoned kurta paired with neatly pleated pyjamas, layered under a short sherwani jacket richly embroidered with gold thread work.

The structured jacket added a royal touch to the outfit, perfectly balancing traditional elegance with modern styling. He completed the look with a pair of embroidered mojris, rounding off the regal menswear appearance.

Fashion with a purpose

The show celebrated five years of ITRH and highlighted its signature aesthetic with dramatic silhouettes rooted in Indian craftsmanship. The evening also supported cancer awareness through the Cancer Patients Aid Association’s Caring With Style 2026 initiative, blending fashion with a meaningful cause.

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