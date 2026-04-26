 'I Look Like Ra*d': Orry TROLLS Himself In Completely Torn, See-Through Top At Mumbai Party
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HomeLifestyle'I Look Like Ra*d': Orry TROLLS Himself In Completely Torn, See-Through Top At Mumbai Party

'I Look Like Ra*d': Orry TROLLS Himself In Completely Torn, See-Through Top At Mumbai Party

Internet sensation Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry, went viral after stepping out in a torn, see-through black top at a Mumbai party. The internet sensation even trolled himself, writing, “I look like a rand pls can we fix this.” Netizens reacted with mixed comments, calling the look “joker” and “Urfii ka chota bhai,” sparking online chatter.

Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, April 26, 2026, 10:38 AM IST
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Orry spotted at a party in Mumbai | Image Courtesy: Instagram (Manav Manglani)

Internet personality Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, is once again making headlines, and this time for a bold party look in Mumbai that quickly turned into a viral talking point. 

Orry goes viral in bold look

Known for his headline-making appearance, Orry stepped out in a striking black top that was completely sheer and intentionally distressed, featuring bold cutouts, full sleeves pattern, a figure-fitting silhouette, and a classic round neckline. The edgy piece was paired with loose, baggy denim jeans, giving the outfit a street-style contrast.

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He completed the look with white sneakers, layered silver accessories including a chunky chain and bracelet, a maroon cap, and his signature quirky phone case.

Watch the video below: 

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Trolls himself

While paparazzi videos of his look spread rapidly online, Orry himself added to the buzz with a comment, writing, “I look like a rand pls can we fix this.” The internet didn’t hold back either. 

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Comments poured in, with users calling him a “joker,” while others wrote, “Urfii ka chota bhai,” “Cross dressing at its peak,” and “what is this?”

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