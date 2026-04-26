'I Look Like Ra*d': Orry TROLLS Himself In Completely Torn, See-Through Top At Mumbai Party

Internet personality Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, is once again making headlines, and this time for a bold party look in Mumbai that quickly turned into a viral talking point.
Orry goes viral in bold look
Known for his headline-making appearance, Orry stepped out in a striking black top that was completely sheer and intentionally distressed, featuring bold cutouts, full sleeves pattern, a figure-fitting silhouette, and a classic round neckline. The edgy piece was paired with loose, baggy denim jeans, giving the outfit a street-style contrast.
He completed the look with white sneakers, layered silver accessories including a chunky chain and bracelet, a maroon cap, and his signature quirky phone case.
Watch the video below:
Trolls himself
While paparazzi videos of his look spread rapidly online, Orry himself added to the buzz with a comment, writing, “I look like a rand pls can we fix this.” The internet didn’t hold back either.
Comments poured in, with users calling him a “joker,” while others wrote, “Urfii ka chota bhai,” “Cross dressing at its peak,” and “what is this?”