'Gareeb, Joker Lag Raha Hai': Akshay Kumar Gets Trolled For Wearing Torn T-Shirt At Bhooth Bangla Trailer Launch In Mumbai; Fans Ask 'Kya Majboori Thi?'

The Bhooth Bangla trailer launch took place in Mumbai on April 6, and it was quite the star-studded affair. The event saw the film's lead cast, Akshay Kumar, Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, Rajpal Yadav, and Paresh Rawal, come together to give fans their first big look at the much-anticipated horror comedy. While the trailer was expected to grab all the attention, it was Akshay's quirky ensemble that ended up stealing the spotlight, and not entirely for the right reasons.

Check it out:

Akshay's bold, quirky look

Akshay arrived at the event, making what appeared to be a deliberate fashion statement. The actor stepped out in a layered look featuring a torn and distressed blue top and a blazer-styled jacket that was equally torn and damaged. He completed the look with dark-toned bottoms and not one but two vibrant ties, one in yellow and one in red.

The ensemble was clearly an attempt at edgy, avant-garde fashion. However, the look failed to land with the audience, with many finding it more baffling than bold.

Internet troll

It did not take long for clips from the paparazzi videos to go viral on social media, and netizens wasted no time in sharing their unfiltered reactions. The comments section was flooded with jokes and jibes. "Kiya majboori rahi hogi iski 😢😂," wrote one user, while another quipped, "A kare to fashion ham kare to garib 😂😂."

One comment read, "Jyada daulat insaan ko pagal kar deti hai 🤣🤣🤣," and another user wrote, "Hum phene to chapri 😂." The jokes kept coming. "Kuch bhi, joker lag raha hai ye 😂😂😂😂," wrote one fan, while others added, "Gareeb kare to chapri; ameer kare to fashion 😑," and "Ab ye bhikari wale kapde kyu pehen ke aaya hai 😆😆."