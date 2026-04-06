'Serving Pout, Not Duck!': Gen Z's New Selfie Trend Is Taking Over The Internet

"Serving pout, not duck" is more than just a catchy caption – it perfectly sums up Gen Z's latest selfie obsession. If your feed suddenly feels filled with slightly unimpressed expressions and perfectly angled lips, you’re not imagining it. The internet has officially moved on from the playful duck face, and Gen Z is leading the charge with a cooler, more controlled aesthetic.

Meet the Gen Z pout

Somewhere between a subtle smirk and a side-eye, this new pout is all about restraint. Unlike the exaggerated duck face that dominated the 2000s, this version feels quieter and more intentional. Often referred to as the "platypus pout," it focuses on gently pushing the upper lip forward while tucking the lower lip slightly inward. The corners of the mouth stay relaxed, or even slightly downturned, creating that signature almost-bored expression.

The result? A selfie that doesn’t try too hard. It’s less about looking cute and more about owning the frame.

From duck face to cool-girl energy

If millennials had icons like Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen popularising the duck face, Gen Z has found its own set of muses. Think Lily-Rose Depp, Rachel Sennott, and Ariana Greenblatt, all embracing this understated, slightly aloof look.

It’s often paired with the viral "Gen Z stare", a blank, almost disinterested gaze that adds to the overall vibe. Together, they create a mood that feels confident and just a little bit ironic.

In today's era, it's clearly not about perfection anymore. It’s about presence, control, and a touch of nonchalance. Because for Gen Z, the best selfie isn’t the one where you try the hardest; it’s the one where you look like you didn’t try at all.