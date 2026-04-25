 'Lucky Guy': Rihanna Poses With Paparazzi In Viral Video At Mumbai Event, Fans Say, 'Even Bollywood Artists Won't Do This With Paps'
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HomeLifestyle'Lucky Guy': Rihanna Poses With Paparazzi In Viral Video At Mumbai Event, Fans Say, 'Even Bollywood Artists Won't Do This With Paps'

'Lucky Guy': Rihanna Poses With Paparazzi In Viral Video At Mumbai Event, Fans Say, 'Even Bollywood Artists Won't Do This With Paps'

Singer Rihanna went viral after posing with a paparazzo at her Mumbai event, winning hearts online. The candid moment sparked reactions like “Lucky guy” and “Queen things,” with fans praising her humility. Many even compared her gesture to Bollywood stars, saying such warmth with paparazzi is rarely seen in the industry.

Aanchal CUpdated: Saturday, April 25, 2026, 10:20 AM IST
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Rihanna poses with a paparazzi at event in Mumbai | Image Courtesy: Instagram (Vishal Mohan Jaiswal)

Global pop icon Rihanna has once again proved why she’s adored worldwide, this time not just for her glam but for her warmth. The singer made a striking appearance in Mumbai for the launch of her "Fenty Beauty Ki Haveil" pop-up, instantly becoming the highlight of the evening.

Rihanna's sweet moment with pap goes viral

Dressed in a sleek black dress and Manish Malhotra hathphool, Rihanna lit up the red carpet at the after-party event, graced by several stars, including Isha Mabni, Janhvi Kapoor and others.

While the spotlight was firmly on her, it was an unexpected moment with the paparazzi that truly stole hearts online. As photographers called out her name, one of them made a humble request to click a picture with her. Instead of brushing it off, Rihanna welcomed him onto the red carpet with a smile.

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In a now-viral clip, she is seen casually putting her arm around the photographer’s shoulder and posing for a picture. The moment sparked excitement among other paps, who rushed forward hoping for a similar interaction, leaving Rihanna laughing at the wholesome chaos.

Check out the viral clip below:

Internet reacts

The internet, of course, had a lot to say. Social media was flooded with reactions praising her down-to-earth attitude. “Queen things,” wrote one user, while others called the photographer a “Lucky guy” and “Lucky bhai.” Another comment read, “Sweet respect for her.”

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Many even compared her gesture to Bollywood culture, with one user saying, “Even Bollywood artists won’t do this with paps.” Another added, “Rihanna is so kind, none of the Indian celebrities would ever do this with a commoner.”

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