Huma Qureshi Channels Boss-Lady Glamour In Chocolate Brown Pantsuit With Daring Deep Plunge At Paris Fashion Week |

Huma Qureshi made a sophisticated fashion statement at the Gabriela Hearst Womenswear Spring/Summer 2027 show during Paris Fashion Week on October 5, embracing the timeless power-suit aesthetic with a rich, chocolate brown ensemble.

The actress opted for a sharply tailored chocolate brown pantsuit, featuring a structured blazer styled on its own with a daring deep plunge. The confident styling brought a sultry edge to the otherwise polished and powerful silhouette, perfectly capturing the modern boss-lady aesthetic.

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She paired the blazer with high-waisted, wide-leg trousers, creating a fluid, elongated silhouette. The trousers skimmed elegantly over a pair of sleek nude pointed-toe pumps, subtly extending the legs while keeping the overall palette sophisticated and cohesive.

Huma’s accessories added personality without taking away from the statement tailoring. She carried a deep caramel clutch, which beautifully complemented the warm brown tones of her outfit. Her dark cat-eye sunglasses brought a touch of retro glamour, while cascading earrings featuring mixed gold-and-silver tiers added a luxe, contemporary finish. A thin gold bangle and statement ring completed the jewellery styling.

For beauty, Huma opted for loose, side-parted waves, lending an effortless softness to the structured outfit. Her makeup featured bronzed cheeks, defined brows and glossy nude lips, keeping the beauty look polished yet understated.

With its monochromatic brown palette, sharp tailoring, dramatic neckline and carefully chosen accessories, Huma’s Paris Fashion Week look perfectly balanced power dressing with feminine sophistication.