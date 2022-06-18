How does Yoga help in Depression, Anxiety, and Stress management?

Including a personal yoga practice in a daily life can help prevent and reduce stress, anxiety | PTI

Yoga's popularity continues to grow as people across the globe experience its physical as well as mental benefits.

Including a personal yoga practice in a daily life can help prevent and reduce stress, anxiety, which is quite common goal for people who want to create a positive environment for themselves along with focusing on self-improvement.

The methods of classical yoga include ethical disciplines, physical postures, breathing control, and meditation.

How Yoga helps alleviate stress, anxiety & depression?

Various studies have shown that Yoga helps in lifting mood, increasing self-compassion and mindfulness.

Doing yoga everyday encourages mental as well as physical relaxation. Physically, it helps in correcting postures, improving flexibility, relieving tension, and even alleviate pain.

It helps one to release physical blockages such as muscle knots, releasing intense emotions and tensions. Yoga promotes releasing feel-good endorphins that helps in handling stress positively.

Along with these benefits, the 5000-year-old practice helps in focusing on the present moment that helps in enhancing awareness, boosting concentration and controlling the mind.

As one becomes aware of their bodily sensations, thoughts, and feelings, one also learns how to let go of attachments and cultivate positive feelings like love, joy, and serenity.

Yoga can also help in reducing risk facts for chronic diseases like heart disease, and high blood pressure. It helps in low back pain, neck pain, and menopause symptoms. Yoga also helps in getting sounder sleep.

Several Yoga poses to begin with

Cat-Cow Pose (Marjaryasana to Bitilasana)

Pranayama (Breathing exercises)

Child’s Pose (Balasana)

Legs-Up-the-Wall Pose (Viparita Karani)

Corpse Pose (Savasana)