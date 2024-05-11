How Ayurvedic Acupressure Can Be Used To Treat Prostate Gland Enlargement

Pic: Freepik

The prostate is a small gland that helps make semen. It's found just below the bladder. And it often gets bigger as you get older. The prostate gland starts out small and has two main phases of growth. It doubles in size during the teenage years, then continues to grow again after age 25 throughout the rest of a man’s life.

An enlarged prostate can cause symptoms that may bother you, such as blocking the flow of urine out of the bladder. It also can cause bladder, urinary tract or kidney problems. However, an excessively enlarged prostate results in a disease known as benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). Eventually, an enlarged prostate can clamp down on the urethra and restrict the flow of urine from the bladder.

Common symptoms

Frequent or urgent need to pee, also called urination.

Peeing more often at night.

Trouble starting to pee.

Weak urine stream, or a stream that stops and starts.

Dribbling at the end of urination.

Not being able to fully empty the bladder.

The symptoms of BPH tend to slowly get worse. But sometimes they stay the same or even improve over time. The size of the prostate doesn't always determine how serious the symptoms are. Some people with slightly enlarged prostates can have major symptoms. Others who have very enlarged prostates can have minor problems. And some people with enlarged prostates don't have any symptoms at all.

Besides modern medical treatments, there are also natural remedies that may work to combat enlarged prostate symptoms. Some herbal treatments can interact with prescription medications, therefore please take a medical opinion before self prescribing natural remedies.

Treatment

According to Ayurvedic Acupressure the simple treatment one can carry out is find meridian point Liver 4 with the probe and tone it or Sedate Spleen 13. It is expected to remove the problem. But, if it continues, there are more detailed treatments in acupressure that one opt for.

If you can't pass any urine, get medical help right away.

