Hot lips, missing wine and more by Marcellus Baptista

Whine over wine!

There have been quite a few wine events around town. That’s fine but the whine is that there is not enough wine. We are not talking about the stocks at the hosts’ disposal but the amount poured in the glass at the masterclass or wine tasting soiree. We can understand not pouring a generous amount as you are supposed to try many different wines. But sometimes the amount is so miniscule that one needs a magnifying glass to spot it! How does one swirl, nose and taste a centimetre high of wine? It is difficult to gauge the distinct aromas, flavours and taste factors with such a small sip. Of course, the ones not complaining are those who go through the wine exercise and then go someplace else for their whisky-soda!