Holi 2022: Snacks, sweets, and drinks to taste this festival

Colours magically connect with the emotions and, moods of all human being and eventually make us jovial and happy. During Holi all people rejoice with colours, foods, and drinks to express happiness and symbolically celebrate life with the victory of good over evil.



All recipes made for Holi are enjoyed with great fervor by family and friends. Given below are some of the traditional recipes that are prepared during Holi. There are many Indian specialities that are made only on Holi, including sweets and snacks with Thandai and yummy savoury snacks.

Thandai or kesar dhood The use of Thandai on an occasion like Holi is synonymous. People play with colors in the scorching sun and enjoy the sweet sip of Thandai in between. This deceptively simple looking drink is packed with goodness of milk, dry fruits and spices. Bhaang is occasionally added to Thandai for that intoxicating Holi effect.

Thandai | File

Bhaang chutney, lassi, laddoo

Puran Poli This is a Maharashtrian sweet dish prepared on special occasion, also popular in states like Gujarat, Goa and Andhra Pradesh. The dish is sweet flattened bread and made using jaggery and wheat flour along with other spices and condiments.

Puran Poli | WhiskAffair

Malpua Another sweet dish traditionally prepared during Holi, Malpua is prepared with flour and sugar syrup. It is served as it is or with rabri. Unlike other sweets, this one can be prepared in advance for Holi feast since it has a long shelf period.

Malpua | swatisani.net

Gujiya The most special and symbolic Holi recipe is the delicious sweet Gujiya, made with dried whole milk powder and nut stuffing. This is commonly prepared in northern part of India for Holi. Interestingly, in parts of Lucknow one would find at least 10 different varieties of Gujiya with variations in filling.

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 06:03 PM IST