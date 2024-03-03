Hindu Baby Boy Names Starting With D: Meaning, Qualities, And All You Need To Know

Popular personalities like Tamil actor Dhanush and Captain Cool MS Dhoni might come to your mind while you are in search of names starting with D. Before naming your dear baby boy with a name that will last for a life long, take note of what they mean to decide whether it is suits your little one. Here are a few Hindu names for your son that take inspiration from holy scriptures, preaching, saintly personalities, and others.

Dharma: This is one of the simple names that comes with a deeper meaning. It refers to the right way of living or righteousness. While someone carrying this name doesn't directly display the quality but is said to be honest and truthful at work and dealings.

Drona: It happens to be a name that takes note of the pages of the Hindu epic Mahabharata. Also known as Dronacharya, it refers to the Guru who passed on legendary teachings and guidance during the war and served as the preceptor of both Kauravas and Pandavas. Your child is said to be a sports enthusiast and a seeker of knowledge if you name him Drona.

Daksh: One of the popular names in Hindu homes, it refers to the son of Lord Brahma. A baby named after Daksh, who was also a King, is said to have qualities of excellence, leadership, and vigour.

Damodar: Lord Krishna devotees often name their children with names associated with the Lord, and one such is this one. It worships Him in the form where He was tied with a rope around his belly as He tried to repeatedly steal fresh butter or makhan from homes. However, it also refers to the holy Damodar month which is an auspicious one observed with lamp offerings and kirtans.

Deva: A name that directly refers to the Almighty. It is a beautiful name for your baby boy as it seeks divine blessings.

Dhoni: While you might be a great fan of the cricketer and former Indian captain, little did you know that the name has a beautiful meaning it carries. It is said that the name is associated with the fire element and refers to someone who is efficient in spreading words or is a good communicator. It symbolises smoke which spreads easily.

Deep: It symbolises light and guidance and means a lamp. The name is associated with worship and prayers.

Dhanush: Many people in South India name their children with this name displaying their fandom for the Maari actor. The name refers to Lord Rama and his bow. A person with this name is said to be humble, soft-spoken, and blessed with artistic skills.

Dayalu: The meaning of this name is "kind." It refers to a person associated with qualities of kindness and compassion.

Dhanvantri: It represents the Lord of Health and wellness. Naming your son with this name will attract blessings of Lord Dhanvantri on him and the family.

Dravin: You might have not common across this name often in your circles. However, it is one of the best names you can give child and protect him from negative associations. The meaning of this name is the "who has no enemies." Thus, a person with this name is said to be loved by many people due to his charming attitude.