Hindu Baby Boy Names Starting From G: Meaning, Qualities, And All You Need To Know

Ganesh, Gajanana, and Ganannatha are some of the very names of Ganpati Bappa which start with "G" and aid your search to name your baby boy with a name dedicated to Him. Some other names starting with this letter are Gaurinath (a name worshipping Lord Shiva), Govardhan (the hill lifted by Lord Krishna in one of his beautiful lilas), and Gauranga (Chaitanya Mahaprabhu).

Looking for more names for your baby boy that begin with the letter G? Take a look below to choose the right name for your little one, alongside reflecting on its meaning, qualities, and more.

Lord Ganesh's names that start with G

Ganesh: This name in itself refers to Ganpati Bappa, and is one of the simple names you can go with for naming your baby boy. The qualities associated with this name resonate with Lord Ganesh, such as knowledge, communication skills, and creativity.

Girijanandan: While this name might sound very aesthetic for some, others might wonder if it's cool enough to name their young child so. You may take a call after learning about its beautiful meaning that describes the Lord in connection with his mother, Gauri or Girija.

Gajanand: One of the several holy names of Lord Ganesh is this one which is said to be associated with the power and strength of an elephant.

Gajakarna: This name comes in the praise of Lord Ganesh and describes him as someone who has "eyes like an elephant." Some believe that this name is also used to worship Lord Shiva.

Names worshipping Lord Shiva

Gangadhar: While females are often named after the Holy Ganga river, a male child in a Hindu family is happily named after Lord Shiva as he is described as holding the Ganga.

Gaurikant: This name beautifully acknowledges Lord Shiva and his divine consort Gauri or Parvati. The meaning of this name is simple, husband of Gauri. It is said that someone with this name will continue to receive blessings from Shiva-Shakti throughout their life.

Girilal: One of the popular names of children in North India, especially in hilly regions is this one which refers to Lord Shiva as the "Son of mountain." The qualities associated with this name are calmness and peace, similar to the tranquilness one experiences at higher altitudes.

Gunagrahin: The meaning of this name is "Acceptor of gunas." It is one of the unique names you can give your baby boy. It is dedicated to Lord Shiva who is referred to as the acceptor of gunas. One of the easy connotations of this name is "A man who recognises others' merit or virtues."

Names dedicated to Lord Krishna

Gokul: This name has its roots in the Sanskrit language and is one of the popular names in Hindu homes. The significance of this name is associated with the mythological stories of Kanha talking of the village by this name where the Lord spent his childhood. The name symbolises nature, peace and divinity.

Govind: The image of Lord Balaji or Venkatesh might have appeared in front of your eyes when we mention of this name. Govind is one of the forms of Lord Vishnu. The qualities associated with the name include devotion and faith.

Gopal: The literal meaning of the name is "Cowherd," but it is one of the holy names of Lord Krishna who took care of cows and walked along with them in the sacred land of Vrindavan.

Ghanashyam: The name is formed by combining two words Ghana (dark or dense) and Shyam (black). It personifies Lord Krishna, reflecting on his captivating appearance. A baby boy with this name is said to be handsome and blessed with a great personality.

Few more names

Gadiva: It is not a popular name and there are rare chances that you might have come across a person with this name. However, this name is a great one as it denotes a powerful bow of Arjun.

Gagan: The meaning of this corresponds to one of the five basic elements of nature, Panchabhoota, the sky. It represents infinity or infinite space. It is believed that carrying this name makes one a seeker of abundance.

Gautam: This name would have reminded you of Lord Buddha, who is also known as Gautam Buddha or Gautama Maharishi. Taking inspiration and influence, you may name your child with this name which will shape the child into a peace lover.

Gajanan: In Maharashtra, this happens to be one of the dearest names that parents choose for their little ones. Despite literally meaning "Elephant-faced," it denotes Lord Ganesh and thus, is a great name for your baby boy. Also, this name refers to Gajanan Maharaj, a Hindu guru and saint from the Shegaon village of the state.

Gaurav: We agree that this one is a widely used name in Hindu homes, however, it is associated with pride and respect, making it a desirable name for your baby boy.

Gyan: In Sanskrit, this term means knowledge and wisdom. It is believed that the influence of this name will make your baby boy attract blessings and goodness from around.

Written and published by Swarna Srikanth