Heidi Klum To Lady Gaga: The Boldest & Wildest Halloween Costumes Of 2025 That Stole The Internet

Halloween 2025 didn't just bring tricks and treats, it brought a full-blown fashion spectacle. From glittering goddesses to hauntingly beautiful villains, A-lists worldwide went all out, proving that spooky season is now a bona fide couture moment. Whether it was Heidi Klum’s jaw-dropping transformation or Lady Gaga’s avant-garde art-meets-fashion moment, this year’s Halloween was a runway of drama, controversy and high-voltage creativity.

Here’s a look at the boldest, most talked-about costumes that turned Halloween 2025 into a style extravaganza.

Heidi Klum as Medusa

Heidi Klum once again proved why she's the undisputed queen of Halloween. This year, she transformed into Medusa, and the results were nothing short of mythic. The surpermodel donned a fully sculpted snake bodysuit complete with scales, a slithering tail, and a headpiece of moving serpents. From fang detailing to a bow-and-arrow prop, Heidi’s look was straight out of a fantasy epic.

BLACKPINK's Lisa as Jibaro

BLACKPINK member and Thai rapper Lisa took Halloween to an ethereal level, channeling the Golden Woman from Netflix’s Emmy-winning Love, Death + Robots episode “Jibaro.” Drenched in molten gold, she wore a hand-beaded metallic jumpsuit layered with chains, fringe, and jewels that shimmered like treasure. Her ornate headpiece, red-jeweled lips, and holographic makeup made her look otherworldly.

Megan Thee Stallion as Chosco

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion cemented her title as Halloween’s ultimate “Hot Girl” with a striking cosplay inspired by Jujutsu Kaisen’s Choso. Her blood-streaked kimono, inky black top, and crimson-dipped hands were a haunting homage to the anime’s power and aesthetic.

Julia Fox as Jackie Kennedy Onassis

Never one to play it safe, Julia Fox turned heads and sparked debate with her portrayal of a bloodied Jackie Kennedy Onassis. The look mirrored the tragic pink suit from JFK’s assassination, which Fox described as “a statement, not a costume.”

Ed Sheeran as Pennywise

Singer Ed Sheeran left fans both shocked and delighted as he stepped out as Pennywise from It. From the orange wig to the eerie clown makeup, the singer nailed every detail. Videos of him casually strolling through New York in full costume went viral, proving you don’t need couture but commitment (and maybe a few jump scares).

Paris Hilton as Catwoman and more

Paris Hilton had multiple costume changes (quiet literally). With her family, she turned the Halloween weekend into a mini movie marathon, dressing as Toy Story characters and the Peter Pan cast. But her solo looks stole the spotlight. She paid tribute to Michelle Pfeiffer’s Catwoman in a slick latex suit, and later, went full nostalgia with Britney Spears’ iconic red latex outfit from Oops!... I Did It Again. It was clearly a fashion throwback done right.

Lady Gaga as Garden of Eden

Trust Lady Gaga to turn Halloween into performance art. Dressed as both the Garden of Eden and its gardener, inspired by her track from her new album Mayhem, she adorned layers of green ivy, crystal florals, and textured fabrics that merged into one surreal silhouette.

KATSEYE as Mariah Carey

Rounding off the night with a cheeky twist, rising girl group KATSEYE turned their Halloween into a self-aware fashion moment. Remember their viral red-carpet interview at the 2025 MTV VMAs, the one where they blanked when asked about Mariah Carey’s music videos? This year, they turned the moment around by dressing up as Carey herself, each member embodying a different era of the pop diva’s style. Iconic, right?