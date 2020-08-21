Hartalika Teej 2020: Wishes, Images, messages, status, and photos for Instagram, Whatsapp and Facebook

Hartalika Teej is celebrated during Shukla Paksha Tritiya of Bhadrapada month. On this day, makeshift statues of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati are made with the sand and worshipped for marital bliss and progeny. This year, the day will be observed on August 21. It is important to note that usually, this day falls on the eve of Ganesh Chathurthi.
Ahead of the festival, we have collated a few wishes and messages that you can share with your loved ones. Take a look below.
May Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati bless your life with peace, prosperity, happiness and good health. Happy Hartalika Teej!
Teej is the day which shows a woman's love. May your wishes come true and you get a loving husband like Lord Shiva.
May God Shiva and Goddess Parvati hear your prayers and bless your marriage. Happy Hartalika Teej!
May this Teej light up for you the hopes of happy times and dreams for a year full of smiles. Happy Hartalika Teej!
Celebrating Teej is a symbol of a woman’s love and sacrifice. Let’s celebrate the festival with happiness and joys. Happy Hartalika Teej!
Here’s a message for all husbands: fast with your wife and pray for her long life too, for what is the point of having a long life if you cannot enjoy it with your beloved wife? Happy Hartalika Teej
Tithi as per Drik Panchang:
Hartalika Teej on Friday, August 21, 2020
Pratahkala Hartalika Puja Muhurat - 06:18 AM to 08:50 AM
Duration - 02 Hours 32 Mins
Pradoshkala Hartalika Puja Muhurat - 06:57 PM to 09:13 PM
Duration - 02 Hours 16 Mins
Tritiya Tithi Begins - 02:13 AM on Aug 21, 2020
Tritiya Tithi Ends - 11:02 PM on Aug 21, 2020
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)