Hardik Pandya Takes Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma On Luxury France Trip, Enjoys Private Helicopter Ride & More

Looks like love is still in the air for cricketer Hardik Pandya and his girlfriend Mahieka Sharma. The couple recently gave fans a peek into their ultra-luxurious France getaway, and honestly, the pictures looked straight out of a glossy romance campaign. From private helicopter moments to giant bouquets and coordinated fashion, their Saint-Tropez vacation had the internet swooning.

Inside Hardik-Mahieka's romantic France getaway

Mahieka recently dropped a series of dreamy glimpses from their trip to Saint-Tropez on Instagram, offering a mix of romance, luxury, and quiet vacation moments. Alongside the pictures, the model also shared a heartfelt caption reflecting on love, life, hope, and gratitude. Quoting Oscar Wilde, she wrote, "To live is the rarest thing in the world. Most people exist, that is all."

One of the biggest highlights from the carousel was the couple’s private helicopter experience. In the pictures, Hardik and Mahieka were seen smiling together beside the helicopter while soaking in the stunning French backdrop. Another romantic moment showed Hardik holding an oversized bouquet of flowers, while Mahieka later posed with the lavish arrangement herself.

Fashion-wise, the duo fully embraced coordinated vacation glam. In one set of photos, they twinned in soft mint-green tones, serving effortless couple-style goals. Mahieka wore a silky satin dress in the pastel shade, while Hardik paired a mint sweatshirt with crisp white jeans for a relaxed luxury vibe.

For another outing, Mahieka stunned in a bold red mini dress that perfectly matched the glamorous Saint-Tropez setting. The backless outfit featured a plunging neckline and a body-hugging silhouette that added a sultry edge to her vacation wardrobe. She accessorised the look with delicate diamond jewellery, including a sleek neck chain and statement bracelet, along with white heels that elevated the entire ensemble.

Keeping the beauty look soft and elegant, Mahieka opted for radiant makeup with glowing skin, rosy cheeks, subtle eye makeup, and nude lips. Her hair was styled in a sleek, effortless bun that perfectly complemented the chic European aesthetic of the trip.