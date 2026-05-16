'Yeh Kab Hua?': Netizens React With Hilarious Memes As Hardik Pandya-Mahieka Sharma Wedding Rumours Spark Buzz Amid IPL 2026

Hardik Pandya/Instagram

Rumours surrounding a possible wedding between Hardik Pandya and Mahieka Sharma have taken social media by storm during IPL 2026, with fans flooding X, Instagram, and Reddit with reactions, memes, and speculation.

The buzz began after viral posts claimed the Mumbai Indians captain was set to marry Mahieka in a private ceremony in Udaipur on May 22. However, multiple reports later suggested the original source was a parody account and that there has been no official confirmation from Hardik, Mahieka, or their representatives.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Despite the uncertainty, social media users wasted no time reacting. Many fans expressed excitement over the possibility of Hardik entering a new phase in his personal life, while others questioned the timing of the rumours amid Mumbai Indians’ IPL 2026 campaign.

One fan wrote, “Hardik Pandya never stays away from headlines, on or off the field.” Several users also defended the all-rounder against online trolling, pointing out that his personal life should not overshadow his cricket. Others simply enjoyed the drama unfolding during the middle of a high-intensity IPL season.

Here's how the Netizens reacted

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

While the rumours continue to trend online, Hardik’s focus is expected to remain on IPL 2026 and Mumbai Indians’ campaign. Still, the speculation has once again shown how closely fans follow every aspect of the star cricketer’s life, both on and off the field.