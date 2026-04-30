Mahieka Sharma Walks Hand-In-Hand With Hardik Pandya's Son In Blue Mini Dress At Wankhede Stadium In Mumbai | Instagram @hypeprindia

Mahieka Sharma made a stylish appearance at the Wankhede Stadium as she attended the Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad clash, turning heads with her chic yet stadium-ready look. She was seen walking hand-in-hand with Hardik Pandya’s son, Agastya Pandya, adding a heartwarming touch to the outing.

For the evening, Mahieka opted for a striking cobalt blue mini dress featuring a pleated texture and flowy bell sleeves, bringing a hint of elegance to her sporty appearance. The cinched waist subtly highlighted her silhouette, while the breezy fabric made it a perfect pick for Mumbai’s warm & humid weather. She paired the outfit with minimal nude heels and carried a matching blue handbag, keeping the look cohesive and polished.

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Keeping accessories understated, she chose a sleek, pulled-back hairstyle and natural makeup that enhanced her sharp features without overpowering the outfit. Meanwhile, Agastya looked adorable in a Mumbai Indians jersey kit, perfectly in sync with the match-day vibe to cheer for his father.

Apart from Mahieka, several other celebrities were spotted at the sporting venue. Radhika Merchant was spotted embracing a laid-back yet stylish vibe; she opted for a no-makeup look, letting her natural glow take centre stage. Dressed in a white Mumbai Indians merchandise T-shirt, Radhika paired it effortlessly with light-wash denim jeans and flat footwear.

Actress Krithi Shetty was also spotted at the stadium in a breezy summer style. She was seen wearing an off-shoulder corset-crop top paired with distorted, ripped denim jeans. While, Nushrratt Bharuccha walked in Mumbai Indians jersey paired with white mini skirt.