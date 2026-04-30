MI Vs SRH: Radhika Merchant Flaunts Mumbai Indians T-Shirt In No Makeup Look At Wankhede Stadium | Instagram @deepakyadav___

Radhika Merchant was spotted at the Wankhede Stadium on April 29, attending the clash between the Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Embracing a laid-back yet stylish vibe, she opted for a no-makeup look, letting her natural glow take centre stage.

Dressed in a white Mumbai Indians merchandise T-shirt, Radhika paired it effortlessly with light-wash denim jeans and flat footwear, striking the perfect balance between comfort and style. Keeping accessories minimal, she chose subtle shiny earrings and a luxe watch to elevate the look without going overboard.

Her t-shirt echoed the MI (Mumbai Indians) print while it was tucked into her jeans, giving a casual-chic vibe. Her hairstyle added to the easy-going aesthetic, neatly pleated and clipped at the front while left open at the back. Spotted exiting the stadium post-match with her accompanists, Radhika once again proved that simplicity, when done right, can make a strong style statement.

Radhika in Miu Miu

Recently, Radhika Merchant stunned in a chic Miu Miu shirt-and-skirt set featuring delicate beadwork and floral-inspired detailing. Paired with a fresh, wavy hairstyle, minimal glam, and neutral accessories, her look struck the perfect balance between elegance and summer ease, quickly grabbing attention for its soft aesthetic.

Mumbai Indians Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad:

Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated the Mumbai Indians at their home ground with a power-packed performance with the bat. While batting first, MI posted a huge total on the board with the clinical performance of Ryan Rickelton. Although Sunrisers Hyderabad maintained their high-batting standards and hunted down the MI bowling unit. They chased the total with eight balls left and won the match by six wickets.