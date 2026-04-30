 MI Vs SRH: Radhika Merchant Flaunts Mumbai Indians T-Shirt In No Makeup Look At Wankhede Stadium
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MI Vs SRH: Radhika Merchant Flaunts Mumbai Indians T-Shirt In No Makeup Look At Wankhede Stadium

Radhika Merchant was spotted at the Wankhede Stadium on April 29, attending the clash between the Mumbai Indians and the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Embracing a laid-back yet stylish vibe, she opted for a no-makeup look, letting her natural glow take centre stage. Dressed in a white Mumbai Indians merchandise T-shirt, Radhika paired it effortlessly with light-wash denim jeans and flat footwear.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Thursday, April 30, 2026, 11:52 AM IST
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MI Vs SRH: Radhika Merchant Flaunts Mumbai Indians T-Shirt In No Makeup Look At Wankhede Stadium | Instagram @deepakyadav___

Radhika Merchant was spotted at the Wankhede Stadium on April 29, attending the clash between the Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Embracing a laid-back yet stylish vibe, she opted for a no-makeup look, letting her natural glow take centre stage.

Dressed in a white Mumbai Indians merchandise T-shirt, Radhika paired it effortlessly with light-wash denim jeans and flat footwear, striking the perfect balance between comfort and style. Keeping accessories minimal, she chose subtle shiny earrings and a luxe watch to elevate the look without going overboard.

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Her t-shirt echoed the MI (Mumbai Indians) print while it was tucked into her jeans, giving a casual-chic vibe. Her hairstyle added to the easy-going aesthetic, neatly pleated and clipped at the front while left open at the back. Spotted exiting the stadium post-match with her accompanists, Radhika once again proved that simplicity, when done right, can make a strong style statement.

Radhika in Miu Miu

Recently, Radhika Merchant stunned in a chic Miu Miu shirt-and-skirt set featuring delicate beadwork and floral-inspired detailing. Paired with a fresh, wavy hairstyle, minimal glam, and neutral accessories, her look struck the perfect balance between elegance and summer ease, quickly grabbing attention for its soft aesthetic.

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Mumbai Indians Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad:

Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated the Mumbai Indians at their home ground with a power-packed performance with the bat. While batting first, MI posted a huge total on the board with the clinical performance of Ryan Rickelton. Although Sunrisers Hyderabad maintained their high-batting standards and hunted down the MI bowling unit. They chased the total with eight balls left and won the match by six wickets.

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