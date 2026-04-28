Shubman Gill Teases Chennai Super Kings Fans With Whistle In Hand; Draws Attention To ₹1.25 Cr Rolex Watch |

Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill is once again dominating the internet, not just for his on-field brilliance but also for his off-field style. Fresh off a commanding win against Chennai Super Kings on April 26, Gill dropped a victory post that instantly grabbed attention.

Spotted aboard a flight, Gill was seen holding a whistle, widely seen as a playful nod to CSK’s iconic “Whistle Podu” chant. The subtle tease didn’t go unnoticed, especially among fans, sparking reactions across social media.

However, it wasn’t just the gesture that stole the spotlight. Eagle-eyed fans quickly noticed the luxury timepiece on his wrist, a stunning Rolex Daytona Tiffany, reportedly valued at a staggering ₹1.25 crore. Featuring the signature Tiffany blue dial, the watch is a rare collector’s piece, blending precision craftsmanship with a bold, standout aesthetic.

Keeping his outfit effortlessly sharp, Gill paired a classic black shirt with beige trousers, letting both his confidence and accessories do the talking.

With his consistent performances this IPL season and a growing aura off the field, Gill continues to strike the perfect balance between elite sport and luxury lifestyle, making every appearance, both online and offline, a headline-worthy moment.

Shubman Gill In IPL 2026 Till Now:

Gill has scored 330 runs in the seven innings he has played till now in the IPL 2026. The Gujarat Titans captain is placed on sixth spot in the Orange Cap race behind Heinrich Klaasen. He has scored three fifties till now against Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals & Lucknow Super Giants.