Quote Of The Day By Rohit Sharma On His 39th Birthday- ‘Comebacks Are Not At All Easy, Difficult Part Is To Conquer The Inner Demons’

Rohit Sharma Quotes |

India’s T20 World Cup-winning captain Rohit Sharma turns 39 today on April 30. The Mumbai Indians legend is celebrated not just for his record-breaking innings and calm leadership, but also for his grounded mindset and resilience. Beyond the runs and trophies, his words often reflect the mentality that fuels his success.

Quote of the day by Rohit Sharma:

"Comebacks are not at all easy. After a major surgery, the difficult part is to conquer the inner demons. It's all in the mind."

More powerful quotes by Rohit Sharma:

"Success is not final, failure is not fatal, it's the courage to continue that counts."

"Believe in yourself and your abilities, and the world will believe in you."

"You need to realise that you must have something to aim for, something to drive you."

"There are things we control—but things that are not in control, no point wasting time and energy into that."

"Mistakes are not failures; they're valuable learning experiences."

"No matter how talented you are or naturally gifted you are, there's no substitute to hard work if you got to maintain standards."

These quotes perfectly capture Rohit’s journey—from battling injuries to leading India on the biggest stages—making him a true inspiration both on and off the field.