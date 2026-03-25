 Happy Ram Navami 2026: 25+ Wishes, Messages, Greetings & More To Share
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Happy Ram Navami 2026: 25+ Wishes, Messages, Greetings & More To Share

Ram Navami is celebrated on the Navami Tithi of the Shukla Paksha during the month of Chaitra. According to Drik Panchang, Ram Navami will be observed on March 26, 2026.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, March 25, 2026, 06:54 PM IST
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Ram Navami is one of the most significant Hindu festivals which marks the birth anniversary of Lord Rama, the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Ram Navami is observed on the ninth day of Chaitra Navratri. The ninth day of Navratri is also dedicated to Goddess Siddhidatri, who is considered the ninth form of Goddess Durga.

Ram Navami is celebrated on the Navami Tithi of the Shukla Paksha during the month of Chaitra. According to Drik Panchang, Ram Navami will be observed on March 26, 2026.

25+ Happy Ram Navami 2026 wishes and more

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