When Is Ram Navami 2026? Know Correct Date, Muhurat, Significance Of The Ninth Day Of Chaitra Navratri

Ram Navami |

Ram Navami is one of the most significant Hindu festivals which marks the birth anniversary of Lord Rama, the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Ram Navami is observed on the ninth day of Chaitra Navratri. The ninth day of Navratri is also dedicated to Goddess Siddhidatri, who is considered the ninth form of Goddess Durga.

Ram Navami is celebrated on the Navami Tithi of the Shukla Paksha during the month of Chaitra. There is confusion regarding the exact date of Ram Navami 2026 due to the overlap of lunar timings. Keep on reading to know the correct date, muhurat, rituals, and more.

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About Ram Navami

Ram Navami is the day of Lord Ram's birth anniversary. It is believed that Lord Ram was born in Ayodhya. It is preceded by Chaitra Navratri, which includes nine days of fasting and devotion. During this time, devotees should abstain from alcohol, non-vegetarian food, tamasic food, and smoking.

Ram Navami 2026: Date and muhurat

According to Drik Panchang, Ram Navami will be observed on March 27, 2026.

Rama Navami Madhyahna Moment - 12:15 PM

Navami Tithi Begins - 11:48 AM on Mar 26, 2026

Navami Tithi Ends - 10:06 AM on Mar 27, 2026

Rama Navami Madhyahna Muhurat - 11:02 AM to 01:28 PM

Ram Navami: Rituals

The most auspicious time to perform Ram Navami puja is during the Madhyahna Muhurat, which is believed to be the exact time of Lord Rama’s birth. On this day, devotees should observe fasts, visit temples, and perform special prayers during this period. Devotees should also visit Goddess Siddhidatri temples and perform the puja at home as well.

Who is Goddess Siddhidatri?

Maa Siddhidatri is the ninth form of Goddess Durga who is worshipped on the ninth day of Navratri. Siddhidatri is a combination of two words: Siddhi means fulfilment and Datri means giver or awarder. The goddess is depicted with four hands, holding a lotus, Chakra, Sankh (conch shell), Gada (mace), and a Trishul (trident).