Chaitra Navratri 2026 Full Colour List: Check Correct Nine-Day Colours & Their Meanings

Chaitra Navratri 2026 Full Colour List | Image Courtesy: Magic Bricks

If you've ever wondered why your neighbour steps out in yellow on Day 1 of Navratri and switches to green the next day, there's a beautiful reason behind it. Each of the nine days of Chaitra Navratri is paired with a specific colour that reflects the divine energy of the goddess being worshipped that day. It's not just tradition; it's a way to spiritually tune in. Here's your complete Chaitra Navratri date, muhurat and colour guide for 2026.

When is Chaitra Navratri 2026?

Chaitra Navratri begins on Thursday, March 19, 2026, and wraps up on Friday, March 27, 2026, the same day as Rama Navami. According to Drik Panchang, the festival kicks off with Ghatasthapana, best performed between 6:52 AM and 7:43 AM on March 19. If you miss that window, the Abhijit Muhurat (12:05 PM – 12:53 PM) is your backup.

Chaitra Navratri 2026 9 day-wise colours & goddesses

Day 1, March 19 | Yellow | Maa Shailputri

Bright and grounding, yellow stands for happiness, vitality, and new beginnings, fitting for the mountain goddess who anchors the festival.

Day 2, March 20 | Green | Maa Brahmacharini

Green channels growth, harmony, and inner peace, mirroring Brahmacharini's spirit of devotion and self-discipline.

Day 3, March 21 | Grey | Maa Chandraghanta

A colour of calm and balance, grey honours the warrior goddess who brings fearlessness and stability.

Day 4, March 22 | Orange | Maa Kushmanda

Vibrant and energising, orange reflects creativity and cosmic power which Kushmanda is said to have created the universe with her smile.

Day 5, March 23 | White | Maa Skandamata

Pure and serene, white represents clarity and maternal grace.

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Day 6, March 24 | Red | Maa Katyayani

Bold and fierce, red embodies courage, strength, and the warrior spirit.

Day 7, March 25 | Royal Blue | Maa Kalaratri

Deep and powerful, royal blue reflects the intense, transformative energy of Kalaratri.

Day 8, March 26 | Pink | Maa Mahagauri

Soft yet radiant, pink symbolises purity, compassion, and grace.

Day 9, March 27 | Purple | Maa Siddhidatri

The festival closes with purple, a colour of spiritual wisdom and divine fulfilment, as Siddhidatri blesses devotees with all siddhis. This day also marks Rama Navami.

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