When Is Chaitra Navratri 2026? March 18 Or 19? Know Correct Date & Muhurat

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Spring is here, and with it comes one of the most spiritually charged nine-day celebrations in the Hindu calendar. Chaitra Navratri 2026 is just around the corner, and whether you're someone who fasts through all nine days, visits the temple every morning, or simply loves the festive atmosphere this season brings, it's time to mark your calendar and get your rituals in order. Here's everything you need to know.

What is Chaitra Navratri?

Chaitra Navratri gets its name from Chaitra, the very first month of the Hindu lunar calendar, making it the year's opening act of Navratri celebrations. It is also called Vasanta Navratri, a nod to the spring season it arrives with. Each of the nine days is dedicated to a different form of Goddess Shakti, with prayers, fasting, and rituals observed devoutly across the country.

The festival is especially big in northern India, while Maharashtra welcomes it alongside Gudi Padwa and Andhra Pradesh with Ugadi. Fittingly, the ninth and final day coincides with Rama Navami, the birthday of Lord Ram, which is why it's also sometimes called Rama Navratri.

When does Chaitra Navratri 2026 begin?

This year, Chaitra Navratri begins on Thursday, March 19, 2026, and concludes on Friday, March 27, 2026, the same day as Rama Navami. The festival kicks off on the Pratipada Tithi of the Shukla Paksha of the Chaitra month, as per the Drik Panchang.

Ghatsthapana Muhurat: 6:52 AM to 07:43 AM (March 19)

Abhijit Muhurat (Alternative timing for Kalash Sthapana): 12:05 PM to 12:53 PM (March 19)

Rama Navami: March 27, 2026

Navratri Parana: March 27, 2026

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