When Is Eid 2026 Moon Sighting In India, March 18 Or 19? Know Correct Eid-ul-Fitr Date

The last few days of Ramadan always carry a special kind of energy with the late-night prayers, the pre-dawn sehri meals, and that collective buzz of excitement as the month winds down. As the holy month draws to a close, one question is on every Muslim's mind: when exactly is Eid? When is moon sighting? Will it fall on a Thursday or stretch to Friday?

Eid al-Fitr 2026 is right around the corner, and the answer, as always, lies with the crescent moon.

When is the Moon Sighting?

The crescent moon of Shawwal, the Islamic month that follows Ramadan, is set to be looked for in Saudi Arabia on the evening of Wednesday, March 18, 2026. This date marks the 29th day of Ramadan 1447 AH according to the Umm Al Qura calendar, and the Saudi Supreme Court has officially called on Muslims in the Kingdom to attempt the sighting that evening.

If the crescent is spotted on March 18, Eid will be declared in Saudi Arabia and much of the Gulf the very next day, March 19. However, most astronomical experts are leaning toward Ramadan completing its full 30-day cycle this time around, which would push the Gulf's Eid to March 20 instead.

When is Eid in India?

India, along with Pakistan and Bangladesh, traditionally celebrates Eid a day after the Gulf nations. With Ramadan having begun in India on February 19 this year, the expected window for Eid falls between March 20 and March 21.

The more likely scenario is that the moon will be visible over South Asia on the evening of March 19, which would make Friday, March 20, 2026, Eid day across India. That said, if the moon plays hard to get, celebrations could roll over to Saturday, March 21.

The official word, as always, will come only after the moon is actually sighted.

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