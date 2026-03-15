When Is Eid ul-Fitr 2026? Here's To Know Correct Date, Significance & More

Ramadan 2026 | Photo Credit: Canva

Eid ul-Fitr is one of the most important festivals celebrated by Muslims around the world. It marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. The festival is observed on the first day of Shawwal, the tenth month of the Islamic lunar calendar. Ramadan is one of the holiest months in Islam, observed by millions of Muslims across the world through fasting, prayer, reflection, and charity. The beginning of Ramadan is determined by the sighting of the crescent moon, which marks the start of the ninth month in the Islamic lunar calendar.

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When is Eid ul-Fitr 2026?

Eid is usually celebrated after the completion of the 29th or 30th day of Ramadan. Since the Islamic calendar follows the lunar cycle, the exact date may vary by a day in different countries based on moon sightings. If the moon is sighted on the 29th day of Ramadan, Eid is celebrated the next day. If the moon is not sighted, people celebrate Eid after the completion of the 30th day of Ramadan. As per the predictions the moon is likely to be visible on March 19. This year, the festival may be observed on March 20 in India.

Eid ul-Fitr | AI generated

History of Eid ul-Fitr

The celebration of Eid ul-Fitr dates back to the time of Prophet Muhammad in the 7th century. According to Islamic tradition, the festival was first observed in 624 CE after the victory of Muslims in the Battle of Badr. Prophet Muhammad declared the day a time of gratitude to Allah after completing the month of fasting during Ramadan.

Eid ul-Fitr symbolises spiritual renewal, gratitude, and unity among the Muslim community. It reminds believers of the values of patience, self-discipline, and compassion practised during Ramadan.

Significance of the festival

Eid ul-Fitr holds great religious and social significance. Before offering the Eid prayer, Muslims give Zakat al-Fitr, a form of charity meant to help the less fortunate celebrate the festival. This act ensures that everyone in the community can take part in the joyous occasion.

The festival also emphasises gratitude to Allah for providing strength to complete the month-long fast and encourages believers to continue practising kindness, generosity, and humility.