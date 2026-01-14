Happy Pongal & Bhogi 2026: 25+ Wishes, Messages & Greetings To Share With Your Loved Ones

Happy Pongal 2026 | FPJ

Pongal and Bhogi, celebrated with immense joy in South India, mark the arrival of the harvest season and new beginnings. Bhogi, observed on the first day, is dedicated to letting go of the old and embracing the new, symbolised by lighting bonfires and discarding unwanted items.

Pongal, the main festival, honours the Sun God and expresses gratitude for a bountiful harvest with the traditional preparation of sweet rice. In 2026, these vibrant festivals bring families and communities together to share love, warmth, and festive cheer.

Here are 25+ heartfelt wishes, messages, and greetings to make your celebrations even more special.

