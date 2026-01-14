 Happy Pongal & Bhogi 2026: 25+ Wishes, Messages & Greetings To Share With Your Loved Ones
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleHappy Pongal & Bhogi 2026: 25+ Wishes, Messages & Greetings To Share With Your Loved Ones

Happy Pongal & Bhogi 2026: 25+ Wishes, Messages & Greetings To Share With Your Loved Ones

Pongal and Bhogi 2026 usher in the harvest season with vibrant festivities across South India. Families gather for bonfires, traditional rituals, and sweet rice dishes, celebrating abundance and new beginnings. Share the joy with these 25+ wishes and greetings for loved ones.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, January 14, 2026, 12:25 PM IST
article-image
Happy Pongal 2026 | FPJ

Pongal and Bhogi, celebrated with immense joy in South India, mark the arrival of the harvest season and new beginnings. Bhogi, observed on the first day, is dedicated to letting go of the old and embracing the new, symbolised by lighting bonfires and discarding unwanted items.

Pongal, the main festival, honours the Sun God and expresses gratitude for a bountiful harvest with the traditional preparation of sweet rice. In 2026, these vibrant festivals bring families and communities together to share love, warmth, and festive cheer.

Here are 25+ heartfelt wishes, messages, and greetings to make your celebrations even more special.

Read Also
मकर संक्रांतीच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा!...
article-image
Read Also
Happy Makar Sankranti 2026: 25+ Wishes, Messages, Greetings & More To Share This Kite Festival
article-image
Read Also
Makar Sankranti 2026: What Is The Significance Of 'Til & Gud' During The Sun Festival
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Makar Sankranti 2026: Stay Healthy During The Seasonal Shift With Ayurveda
Makar Sankranti 2026: Stay Healthy During The Seasonal Shift With Ayurveda
Happy Pongal & Bhogi 2026: 25+ Wishes, Messages & Greetings To Share With Your Loved Ones
Happy Pongal & Bhogi 2026: 25+ Wishes, Messages & Greetings To Share With Your Loved Ones
Salman Khan, Disha Patani, Mouni Roy & Other B-Town Celebs Stun At Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben's Wedding...
Salman Khan, Disha Patani, Mouni Roy & Other B-Town Celebs Stun At Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben's Wedding...
Desi Divas In Sarees! Sai Tamhankar, Mithila Palkar & Prajakta Koli's Makar Sankranti Style
Desi Divas In Sarees! Sai Tamhankar, Mithila Palkar & Prajakta Koli's Makar Sankranti Style
Kriti Sanon Graces Nupur Sanon And Stebin Ben's Mumbai Wedding Reception In Sizzling Green Velvet...
Kriti Sanon Graces Nupur Sanon And Stebin Ben's Mumbai Wedding Reception In Sizzling Green Velvet...