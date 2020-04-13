Happy Pana Sankranti 2020: Wishes, messages, quotes to send over WhatsApp or SMS

Here are some of the wishes, messages, quotes to send over WhatsApp or SMS for your loved ones:

1. Receive my simple gift of LOVEWrapped with SINCERITYTied with CARE andSealed with BLESSINGSHappy Odiya New Year 2020!

2. Let This New Year Be One, Where All Your Dreams Come Alive, So With a Delightful Heart, Put a Start to This Year Anew. Wishing You a Happy, Prosperous Odia New Year Ahead. Happy Pana Sankranti 2020

3. Gul ku gulshan mubarak, Chaand ku chandani mubarak, Shayar ku shayri mubarak, Au ama tarafaru aapanan ku New Year mubarak. Happy Odiya New Year 2020!

4. Aao milakar jashn manaayen, Pana sankraanti ka, Bhed-bhaav ko tyaag Karen, banaayen paryaavaran shaanti ka! Happy Pana Sankranti 2020!

5. Nua barsa asila nei ujala kholijau apananka kismatra tala sabubele rahu mehban uparbala Happy New year

6. Tumaku wish karuchhhi fabulous new year, sahita fuul achievement au, experience gote meaning fuul chapterapekhya karichhi lekhi baku, HAPPY NEW YEAR

7. "Yaaden aksar hoti hai satane ke lie, koi rooth jaata hai phir maan jaane ke lie, rishte nibhaana koi mushkil to nahi, bas dilo mein pyaar chaahie use nibhaane ke lie. Happy Pana Sankranti.

8. As the new year blossoms,may the journey of your life be fragrant with new opportunities,your days be bright with new hopes and your heartbe happy with love!!!Happy Oriya New Year