Happy Lakshmi Puja: 25+ Best Wishes, Quotes, And Messages To Share With Your Loved Ones

Lakshmi Puja is a significant religious and cultural event performed on the holy festival of Diwali. The Goddess symbolises wealth, abundance, good fortune, and prosperity. It is believed that worshipping Mata Lakshmi on this auspicious day brings financial stability and success in life.

On this day, family members wear traditional attire and decorate their homes with lights, flowers, candles, diyas and more. People also make various foods, offer the Goddess, and worship the deity. During the puja, four deities are worshipped along with Goddess Lakshmi, including Lord Ganesha, Goddess Saraswati, and Lord Kubera.

Here are Lakshmi Puja wishes to share with your friends and loved ones!