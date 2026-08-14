Happy Independence Day 2026: 25+ Wishes, Messages, WhatsApp Status & More To Share On 80th Celebration

Happy Independence Day 2026 | FPJ

Independence Day is more than just a national holiday, it’s a day to celebrate India’s freedom, remember the sacrifices behind it and share that patriotic spirit with loved ones. As India marks its 80th Independence Day on Saturday, August 15, 2026, here are heartfelt wishes, messages and WhatsApp status ideas to make your celebrations extra special.

25+ Happy Independence Day 2026 wishes & more