Celebrate Independence Day 2026 In Mumbai With Tricolour Sushi, Tiranga Feast & More

Independence Day is almost here, and Mumbai is getting into the patriotic spirit in the most delicious way possible. This August 15, restaurants and cafés across the city are adding saffron, white and green to everything from sushi and lassi to cupcakes and hearty Indian curries.

If you're looking to celebrate with more than just flags and patriotic playlists, here are five Mumbai spots serving special tricolour-inspired treats and festive menus this Independence Day.

Someplace Else

If you like your patriotic celebrations with a contemporary twist, Someplace Else is bringing the colours of the Indian flag to the plate. Its special Independence Day selection plays with familiar ingredients and global dishes, resulting in a vibrant festive spread. The menu features Tricolour Sushi, Tiranga Murg Tikka and an Edamame, Saffron & Asparagus Risotto, bringing together saffron, white and green elements in playful ways.

Where: Someplace Else, BKC

Hornby's Pavilion

For those looking for a more elaborate Independence Day meal, Hornby's Pavilion at ITC Grand Central Mumbai has put together a menu celebrating India's regional flavours. The meal begins with Duet of Melons with Mint and Feta and Saffron Vegetable Shorba before moving on to Dahi ke Kebab, Murgh Reshmi Tikka, Subz Handi, Murgh Makhani and Rogan Josh. Dessert comes in the form of classic Jalebi with Rabri.

Where: Hornby's Pavilion, ITC Grand Central, Parel

The Bawa Kitchen

The Bawa Kitchen is giving the classic lassi a patriotic makeover with its limited-edition Tricolour Lassi. The colourful drink combines layers of kiwi, sweet lassi and mango purée, creating a mix of fruity, creamy and tangy flavours. Pair it with the restaurant's North Indian fare for a complete festive meal.

Where: The Bawa Kitchen, Khar West

BlueBop Café & Bar

Looking for something sweet rather than a full meal? BlueBop Café & Bar has introduced Tricolour Buttercream Cupcakes, decorated in the colours of the Indian flag. The limited-edition box contains two cupcakes featuring fluffy sponge and creamy buttercream just at ₹300.

Where: BlueBop Café & Bar, Khar

The MunchBox

The MunchBox is giving vegetarian diners their own Independence Day special with its Tiranga Sabzi. The dish brings together three flavourful gravies inspired by saffron, white and green, served alongside soft garlic naan. It's a simple but colourful take on festive Indian food, designed for sharing with family and friends.

Where: The MunchBox, Hotel Aura, Malad West