Independence Day 2026: When & Where To Watch PM Modi's Red Fort Speech Live | X

India is set to celebrate its 80th Independence Day on Aug 15, 2026, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi carrying out the annual tradition of hoisting the national flag and addressing the nation from the Red Fort in Delhi.

Around 27,000 people are expected to attend the ceremony, including 5,000 special guests from diverse fields, members of the general public and the country's youth. For those unable to attend the ceremony at the Red Fort, the celebrations can be watched live on television and online for free.

Where to watch on TV

The Independence Day celebrations will be broadcast across the Doordarshan network on Aug 15. Live coverage will begin at 6.30 am, according to an official announcement by Doordarshan.

Viewers can watch the ceremony live on DD National, while DD News and other Doordarshan platforms will also cover the national celebrations. DD National and DD News are among Prasar Bharati's national channels, while DD Free Dish offers free-to-air television without a monthly subscription fee.

Other television channels will also stream Modi's speech live, giving viewers more options to follow the Prime Minister's Independence Day address.

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Prefer watching online?

Those who prefer watching the ceremony online will also have options. The official Doordarshan YouTube channel is set to stream the 2026 Independence Day ceremony live.

WAVES, a platform carrying Doordarshan channels by Prasar Bharati, also live-streams national events, including Independence Day. These platforms will stream the event for free.

With television and online streaming options available, viewers will not have to be at the Red Fort to follow the celebrations. The free broadcasts also make the national ceremony easily accessible to people who want to watch the flag-hoisting and the Prime Minister's address from home.

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A national celebration from home

Independence Day remains an occasion that brings people across the country together, and live television and digital coverage allow more people to be part of the ceremony regardless of where they are.

So, if a trip to the Red Fort is not possible this Aug 15, viewers can still follow the Independence Day ceremony and Modi's address from the comfort of their homes.