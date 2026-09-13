 Happy Hartalika Teej 2026: 25+ Wishes, Messages, Greetings & More To Share
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleHappy Hartalika Teej 2026: 25+ Wishes, Messages, Greetings & More To Share

Happy Hartalika Teej 2026: 25+ Wishes, Messages, Greetings & More To Share

Hartalika Teej 2026 will be celebrated on September 14. From heartfelt wishes to festive greetings, share these messages with loved ones and celebrate the auspicious occasion with devotion and joy.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, September 13, 2026, 05:45 PM IST
Happy Hartalika Teej 2026: 25+ Wishes, Messages, Greetings & More To Share
Hartalika Teej 2026 | FPJ

Hartalika Teej is one of the most-awaited Hindu festivals, bringing together devotion, tradition and beautiful celebrations. This year, it will be celebrated on Monday, September 14, 2026. The festival is observed on Shukla Paksha Tritiya of the Bhadrapada month.

As the auspicious occasion approaches, here are heartfelt wishes, messages and greetings you can share with your loved ones to spread festive cheer.

25+ Hartalika Teej 2026 wishes & more 

Read Also
Ganpati Aarti Lyrics: गणपती आरती Guide For Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 In Marathi And...
Ganpati Aarti Lyrics: गणपती आरती Guide For Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 In Marathi And...
Read Also
Hartalika Teej 2026: Know Significance, Correct Muhurat, Rituals And Celebration
Hartalika Teej 2026: Know Significance, Correct Muhurat, Rituals And Celebration
Read Also
Ganesh Chaturthi And Hartalika Teej To Coincide On September 14: Know Significance, Muhurat And...
Ganesh Chaturthi And Hartalika Teej To Coincide On September 14: Know Significance, Muhurat And...

Follow us on
Add FPJ As a
Trusted Source