Happy Hartalika Teej 2026: 25+ Wishes, Messages, Greetings & More To Share

Hartalika Teej 2026 | FPJ

Hartalika Teej is one of the most-awaited Hindu festivals, bringing together devotion, tradition and beautiful celebrations. This year, it will be celebrated on Monday, September 14, 2026. The festival is observed on Shukla Paksha Tritiya of the Bhadrapada month.

As the auspicious occasion approaches, here are heartfelt wishes, messages and greetings you can share with your loved ones to spread festive cheer.

25+ Hartalika Teej 2026 wishes & more