Ganesh Chaturthi And Hartalika Teej To Coincide On September 14: Know Significance, Muhurat And Celebration Stories

Ganesh Chaturthi And Hartalika Teej To Coincide On September 14 | Canva/ Drik Panchang

Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most auspicious Hindu observances, which celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha. The Ganpati festival is observed in the month of Bhadrapada, which usually falls in the months of August and September. This year, the Ganpati festival is not just celebrated for 10 or 11 days, but it is celebrated for 12 days, and the festival will begin from Monday, September 14, 2026. But did you know, on the same day, Hartalika Teej is falling? The festival is dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Let's take a look behind why the festival is coinciding on the same date, the reason, significance, and celebration of the festival.

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Ganesh Chaturthi and Hartalika Teej to fall on same date in 2026

Ganesh Chaturthi and Hartalika Teej, two important Hindu festivals, will be observed on the same day this year, September 14, 2026. While Ganesh Chaturthi marks the birth of Lord Ganesha, Hartalika Teej is dedicated to Goddess Parvati and her devotion to Lord Shiva. The coincidence makes the day particularly significant for devotees across India. Every year, Hartalika Teej is observed on the third day (Tritiya) of the bright half (Shukla Paksha) of the Hindu month of Bhadrapada. But this time, both festivals are falling on the same day due to the Tritiya and Chaturthi Tithi falling on the same day.

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Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Significance

Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated on the Chaturthi Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada. Devotees welcome Lord Ganesha into their homes and public pandals with prayers, offerings, and devotional celebrations.

According to the Hindu calendar, the Chaturthi Tithi will prevail on September 14. The Madhyahna Ganesha Puja Muhurat, considered ideal for worshipping Lord Ganesha, falls during the afternoon. Devotees traditionally perform Ganesh Sthapana, offer modaks, durva grass and flowers, and recite prayers seeking wisdom and prosperity.

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Hartalika Teej 2026: Why is it celebrated?

Hartalika Teej is observed on Tritiya Tithi of Shukla Paksha in Bhadrapada. The festival commemorates Goddess Parvati's intense penance to marry Lord Shiva. According to legend, Parvati's friend helped her escape a marriage arranged by her father and took her to a forest, where she performed severe penance and eventually won Lord Shiva as her husband.

Women traditionally observe a fast, decorate their hands with mehendi, wear traditional clothes and jewellery, and worship Shiva and Parvati. In many regions, women pray for marital happiness and the wellbeing of their husbands, while unmarried women seek a suitable life partner.

According to Drik Panchang, the muhurat of Hartalika Teej is as follows:

Tritiya Tithi Begins - 10:38 AM on Sep 13, 2026

Tritiya Tithi Ends - 10:36 AM on Sep 14, 2026

Celebrations across India

Ganesh Chaturthi is especially celebrated with grandeur in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Goa, and parts of other states, with elaborate idols, processions, and cultural programmes. Meanwhile, Hartalika Teej is particularly popular in Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan.