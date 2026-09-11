Hartalika Teej 2026: Know Significance, Correct Muhurat, Rituals And Celebration |

Hartalika Teej is one of the most significant festivals in the Hindu religion. It is dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati and is also called Harliyali Teej. The auspicious festival is celebrated particularly in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar and Jharkhand. On the occasion of Hartalika Teej, in 2026, Hartalika Teej will be celebrated on September 14, coinciding with Ganesh Chaturthi.

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Hartalika Teej significance

Hartalika Teej is a Hindu festival which is dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. The festival is observed on Tritiya Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the Hindu month of Bhadrapada. According to Hindu tradition, Goddess Parvati performed intense penance to win Lord Shiva as her husband. Hartalika Teej is associated with this devotion and is believed to symbolise marital commitment, love and determination.

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Hartalika Teej 2026 muhurat

The Tritiya Tithi begins on September 13 and ends on September 14, 2026. According to Drik Panchang, the muhurat are as follows:

Tritiya Tithi Begins - 10:38 AM on Sep 13, 2026

Tritiya Tithi Ends - 10:36 AM on Sep 14, 2026

Hartalika Teej rituals

On this day, women traditionally observe a nirjala fast, abstaining from food and water throughout the day. Devotees wake up early, take a bath and wear traditional clothes, red and green colour clothes. They prepare idols of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati and offer flowers, fruits, sweets, sindoor, bangles and other items associated with married life.

The puja is followed by prayers and the narration of the Hartalika Teej Vrat Katha. Married women pray for the well-being and longevity of their husbands, while unmarried women may observe the vrat seeking a suitable life partner. The festival is also marked by mehendi, swings, folk songs and gatherings of women, making Hartalika Teej an important celebration of devotion, tradition and community.

Meaning of Hartalika Teej

Hartalika is derived from two Sanskrit words, "Harat," meaning abduction, and "Aalika," meaning a female friend. According to the legends, Goddess Parvati made a statue of the Lord from clay and worshipped him for a long time. Shiva, pleased with her devotion and reverence, married her. Therefore, the festival is celebrated by devotees on the day so that their wishes can be fulfilled.