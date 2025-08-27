Happy Ganesh Chaturthi: 25+ Lord Ganesha Quotes Of Wisdom, Prosperity & Peace To Share With Friends & Family

Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most celebrated Hindu festivals, honoring Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles and the symbol of wisdom, prosperity, and good fortune. The festival usually lasts ten days, starting with the installation of beautifully crafted Ganesha idols in homes and public pandals. Devotees perform daily prayers, offer sweets like modaks, and sing bhajans in his praise. The atmosphere is filled with joy, unity, and devotion as families and communities come together. On the final day, idols are immersed in water, symbolising Ganesha’s return to Mount Kailash and the cycle of creation and dissolution.