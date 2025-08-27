 Happy Ganesh Chaturthi: 25+ Lord Ganesha Quotes Of Wisdom, Prosperity & Peace To Share With Friends & Family
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleHappy Ganesh Chaturthi: 25+ Lord Ganesha Quotes Of Wisdom, Prosperity & Peace To Share With Friends & Family

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi: 25+ Lord Ganesha Quotes Of Wisdom, Prosperity & Peace To Share With Friends & Family

Devotees perform daily prayers, offer sweets like modaks, and sing bhajans in his praise

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 27, 2025, 08:27 AM IST
article-image

Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most celebrated Hindu festivals, honoring Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles and the symbol of wisdom, prosperity, and good fortune. The festival usually lasts ten days, starting with the installation of beautifully crafted Ganesha idols in homes and public pandals. Devotees perform daily prayers, offer sweets like modaks, and sing bhajans in his praise. The atmosphere is filled with joy, unity, and devotion as families and communities come together. On the final day, idols are immersed in water, symbolising Ganesha’s return to Mount Kailash and the cycle of creation and dissolution.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi: 25+ Lord Ganesha Quotes Of Wisdom, Prosperity & Peace To Share With Friends...

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi: 25+ Lord Ganesha Quotes Of Wisdom, Prosperity & Peace To Share With Friends...

What Is The Shubh Muhurat For Ganpati Stapna & Pooja? Know Auspicious Rituals To Welcome Bappa At...

What Is The Shubh Muhurat For Ganpati Stapna & Pooja? Know Auspicious Rituals To Welcome Bappa At...

5 Delicious Modaks To Try This Ganesh Chaturthi

5 Delicious Modaks To Try This Ganesh Chaturthi

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 Fashion: Alia Bhatt To Shilpa Shetty, Bollywood Celebs-Inspired Looks For...

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 Fashion: Alia Bhatt To Shilpa Shetty, Bollywood Celebs-Inspired Looks For...

Bhumi Pednekar’s 'Ghagri Look' With Red Platform Heels Sets Gen Z Ethnic Fashion Goals

Bhumi Pednekar’s 'Ghagri Look' With Red Platform Heels Sets Gen Z Ethnic Fashion Goals