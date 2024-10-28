Happy Dhanteras: 25+ Best Wishes Quotes, Messages And Images To Share With Loved Ones

Dhanteras, also known as Dhantrayodashi, marks the beginning of the five-day auspicious festival of Diwali. It is one of the holy days in Hindu culture, symbolising good health, wealth, good luck and prosperity. This year, Dhanteras will be celebrated on Tuesday, October 29th, 2024.

On Dhanteras, people celebrate their health, wealth, and prosperity. Purchasing rich items like gold, silver, and other precious metals is regarded as fortunate since it is thought to bring blessings from the goddess of wealth, Lakshmi. Lord Kuber, the god of wealth, and Lord Dhanvantari, the deity associated with health, are also honoured on this day.

Here are messages and quotes to share with your friends and family.