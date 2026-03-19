 Happy Chaitra Navratri 2026: 25+ Heartfelt Wishes, Messages, Greetings & More To Share Today
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Happy Chaitra Navratri 2026: 25+ Heartfelt Wishes, Messages, Greetings & More To Share Today

Celebrate Chaitra Navratri 2026 with devotion, prayers and positivity as nine days of divine energy, strength and new beginnings begin.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, March 19, 2026, 10:15 AM IST
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Chaitra Navratri 2026, beginning on March 19 and concluding on March 27, marks a sacred nine-day festival dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga and her nine divine forms. Celebrated with deep devotion across India, this auspicious period symbolises the victory of good over evil and the power of faith and inner strength. Devotees observe fasts, offer prayers and immerse themselves in spiritual rituals to seek blessings for health, happiness and prosperity.

As homes resonate with chants and positivity, Chaitra Navratri becomes a time for reflection, renewal and embracing divine energy to begin the new year with hope.

25+ Happy Chaitra Navratri 2026 wishes & more

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